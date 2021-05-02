$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.56 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.12 billion to $26.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,779. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

