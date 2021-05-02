6,209 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

