6,836 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

