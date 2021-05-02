$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post $7.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.34 billion and the highest is $8.20 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of SAP by 43.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 57,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 36.5% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 17,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.94. 805,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

