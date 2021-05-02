$753.20 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $753.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.09 million and the highest is $759.00 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $705.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of OPCH opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.