$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

FIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Homology Medicines by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.77 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

