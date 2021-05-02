$9.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post $9.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $41.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.81 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $75.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 370,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

