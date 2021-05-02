9,107 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James upped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

