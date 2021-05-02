ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 26 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

