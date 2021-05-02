AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $111.50. 10,575,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.