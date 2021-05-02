Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 45.8% in April

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the March 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE ACP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $7,377,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

