Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $320.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average is $305.21. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $177.69 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

