Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accuray exited the fiscal third quarter on a mixed note. The company registered growth in Service and Product revenues in the period. Also, solid demand for the Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms steadily drives the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The company’s receipt of 510(k) FDA clearance for its ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive as well. Further, the continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism on the stock. Additionally, a strong liquidity position is impressive. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, contraction of both margins is a concern. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accuray will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 546.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

