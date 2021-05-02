Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Achain has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00084369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

