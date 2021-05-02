adbank (ADB) Market Cap Achieves $7.40 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. adbank has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $119,310.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00071851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.44 or 0.00868745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.89 or 0.08682948 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.