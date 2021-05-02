Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

