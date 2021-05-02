Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard comprises about 2.0% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lazard by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after acquiring an additional 514,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

