Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $27,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,401,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE AA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

