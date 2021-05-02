Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,194 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Software worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.73 million, a PE ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

