Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TSN opened at $77.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.