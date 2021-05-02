Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.