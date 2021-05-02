Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded by Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.30.

ADVM stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

