AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,674 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $261.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.