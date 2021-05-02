AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,324 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.