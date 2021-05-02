AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 920.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

