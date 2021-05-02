AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $229,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 249.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

