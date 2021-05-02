AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.53 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,909 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

