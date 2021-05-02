aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $247.33 million and approximately $31.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00084020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

