Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.09. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,616,767 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

