Aeternity (AE) Price Up 55.8% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Aeternity has a total market cap of $137.74 million and approximately $28.60 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 304.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,724,123 coins and its circulating supply is 335,903,180 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

