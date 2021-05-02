AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.92. 1,032,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,397. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

