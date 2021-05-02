AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment’s strong first-quarter results were aided by favorable short-term funding and dollar roll opportunities. Despite an increase in longer-term interest rates, the company achieved notable book value growth, backed by prudent investment efforts. In fact, over the recent quarters, it has made pronounced efforts to reposition its investment portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. Also, Fed purchase support and stable interest rates are tailwinds for Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), providing attractive return opportunities to the company. Moreover, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised marginally upward in the past week. Yet, elevated prepayment is a headwind for asset yields.”

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

