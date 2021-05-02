Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

