Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $5.65. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 45,679 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

