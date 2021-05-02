Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRI shares. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

