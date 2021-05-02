Airbloc Hits One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 188.7% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00853619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.92 or 0.08680365 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

