Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in April

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00.
About Aker ASA
