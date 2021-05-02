Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.