Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $4,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 13,784.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 289,893 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $168.17 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.