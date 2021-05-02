Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AA stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Alcoa has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $38.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $682,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

