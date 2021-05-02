Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, analysts expect Alexander’s to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALX opened at $277.24 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $314.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

