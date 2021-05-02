Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $171.45, with a volume of 26054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.58.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.