All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

