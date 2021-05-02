Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $798.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $430,304. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

