Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $508.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies are going to split on Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMOT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

