Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.