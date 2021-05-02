Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

