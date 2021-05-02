Alphabet Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $18.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $18.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

