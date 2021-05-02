Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

