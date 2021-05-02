AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATGFF. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

ATGFF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

